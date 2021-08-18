Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE has reportedly inked a new deal with Spotify, meaning that their podcasts will be exclusively hosted on the streaming platform.

The new deal will include new original audio content developed by WWE and Spotify’s The Ringer division.

As well as new audio content being created, the existing podcasts under the WWE banner will also be moving to Spotify exclusively, including After The Bell and The New Day: Feel The Power.

Variety recently confirmed that as part of the new agreement, The Ringer's "Masked Man Show," hosted by David Shoemaker and Kaz, will be renamed "The Ringer Wrestling Show." The show will continue on the same feed alongside new shows from WWE personalities and talent.

The Spotify Greenroom app, which works along the lines of Clubhouse, will be used by The Ringer Wrestling Show to launch live sessions following every major WWE pay-per-view event.

Other new podcasts coming include a series from WWE The Bump's Evan Mack called "MackMania." Bill Simmons will also produce a narrative series.

Simmons recently discussed the new deal between the brands in a statement:

“The Ringer is the premier destination for sports fandom, and WWE has used amazing storytelling and iconic characters to establish a global audience of loyal and passionate fans, making this partnership a perfect match. As a lifelong WWE fan, I couldn’t be more excited to work with them to take a fresh perspective on their most iconic moments and superstars, and leverage Spotify’s global scale to share content that we believe everyone will enjoy.”

The Ringer will also be present this weekend at the WWE SummerSlam event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The following audio programming has been confirmed for the weekend:

Spotify Greenroom - 12 p.m. PT on Aug. 20

WWE SummerSlam Reactions - 9 p.m. PT on Aug. 21

New episodes of The Ringer Wrestling show featuring Evan Mack

