Devon Larratt vs Hafthor Bjornsson: Where is the fight taking place?

Devon Larratt has been announced as the replacement to fight Hafthor Bjornsson over the last 24 hours, we have all the details around where the boxing fight will be taking place.



We do not have long to wait for this fight to take place, with it being reported by many that it will happen on September 18th.



It is hard to predict who will win this fight as Bjornsson is a former World Strongman and Larratt is an arm-wrestling champion.

Where is the Devon Larratt vs Hafthor Bjornsson fight taking place?

Bjornsson was due to face Hall in Las Vegas in September, and many might have thought the venue would stay the same despite him having a different opponent, but this is not the case.



It was first thought that the Larratt would face Bjornsson in Florida; however, due to the rising cases of COVID, this will not be the location.

The two are jetting off to face each other in Dubai on September 18th.



The venue has not been confirmed yet but when we do find it out, we will update this page with all the relevant information.

