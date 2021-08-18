Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff: Teenager says she can ‘cope with pressure’ ahead of tie

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Naomi Osaka faces Coco Gauff today in a thrilling second-round matchup at the Western and Southern Open.

Osaka received a bye through the first round, while Gauff thrashed Hsieh Su-Wei 6-1 6-2 in her opening game.

This will be the third time the pair have met, with both players winning one apiece. Gauff’s win came at the 2019 Australian Open –– the only time Osaka has been defeated at the major in three years.

But since winning her fourth Grand Slam title earlier this year, Osaka has struggled in 2021. The Japanese star withdrew from both the French Open and Wimbledon for mental health reasons and suffered an early exit in the last 16 at the Tokyo Olympics.

The former world number one also hit the headlines at Roland Garros for refusing to speak to the media. After taking part in her first press conference since May earlier this week, Osaka was reduced to tears following a question by a journalist who questioned how she balanced her “big media profile” with refusing to speak to reporters.

The 23-year-old continued the news conference and discussed how she plans to donate her tournament winnings from Cincinnati to the Haitian relief efforts after the country was hit by a devastating earthquake. Though she was born in Japan, Osaka’s father was born in Haiti.

Meanwhile, Gauff has matured as a player this year and established herself inside the world’s top 30.

The 17-year-old says she learned a lot from when she last met Osaka in Melbourne and realised she could handle the nerves of playing on the biggest stage.

“I definitely did learn a lot from both matches, actually," she said."For me, the second match I learned that I can perform well under the pressure and that I do have a lot more fun on the court when I try not to focus on the expectations of other people and myself, whereas I didn't really find that I guess balance until that Australian Open match.

"Before it was hard for me to find that balance between the whole US Open and Australia, those months, which is trying to find the balance of, you know, trying to do what other people expect of me, but instead realizing I just have to focus on myself."

The teenager also revealed she feels in good condition at the moment, having missed the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Physically, I feel great. I haven’t had any problems, no bad injuries, nothing. Knock on wood that I can keep that health going. Yeah, I feel like going into the US Open I feel great. I had a good week in Montreal.”

In truth, this is a matchup that is too hard to call. Two players who have established themselves as world-renowned stars. Osaka has the ranking on her side –– Gauff has the form. This one promises to be riveting.

