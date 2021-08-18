Goals: Latest News, Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

If there wasn't enough choice for you regarding football games, you will have an all-new title to consider in the form of Goals.

Touted as a AAA free-to-play virtual football series with cross-play integrated, former Counter-Strike player and co-founder of eSports organisation SK Gaming Andreas Thorstensson is looking to break the gaming trend with a new title thrown into the mix.

Goals is being prepared to be thrown straight into the eSports scene after the Swedish entrepreneur highlighted how the scene has been "broken" and that there are "no signs of getting better."

So it appears that this game is being produced in protest of some of the current goings-on in the industry as a whole.

So, while it is still early days, here is everything that we know so far about Goals:

Latest News

UPDATE 18th August: GOALS ANNOUNCED! Andreas Thorstensson, the game's creator, made the announcement that Goals will be an all-new game that will look into entering the eSports marketing by embracing "new technology."

Release Date

It is not yet known when Goals will be released. But fear not, we will update this information as soon as more information is revealed in the coming weeks and months.

Gameplay

We expect the gameplay to be similar to FIFA 22 and eFootball, but have its own unique features that will ensure Goals will stand out from the rest.

Any update regarding the gameplay will be updated in this section in due course.

Trailer

Any trailers that are released will appear here.

