Mikel Arteta is already under pressure at Arsenal.

While there may well be doubts as to how much the quality of his starting XI has actually improved following a fairly ambitious summer spend, the Spaniard has been given a decent amount of resource to work with.

Of course, he should be afforded some time to bed in the new recruits but the manner of their opening day loss to Brentford - described by Jamie Carragher as 'new season, same old story' - has piled the pressure onto the Spaniard.

As if that wasn't bad enough, the excellent Tifo analysis show have delved deeper into Arteta's problems.

Pulling apart their meek loss in west London, they compared Arsenal's 4-2-3-1 system to a 'sad doughnut' or a 'sad horseshoe', particularly when Kieran Tierney pushes up and crosses into the box at a number of players not renowned for their aerial ability.

The 'doughnut of shame' is a passage of play Arsenal fans will be sick of seeing, too.

In this example, Nicolas Pepe would turn back inside and pass back to Callum Chambers who then recycles it back to Ben White, to Pablo Mari, to Albert Sami Lokonga, to Granit Xhaka, eventually finding its way back to Tierney.

That, repeated over and over again, is the most sterile possession imaginable. Lots of the ball, so few ideas.

Clearly, the potential signing of Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis, as well as the reintroductions of Bukayo Saka, Pierre Emerick-Aubamayeng and Alexandre Lacazzete, may change that.

Still, given the sheer number of problems Arsenal have endured over the years, that doesn't seem likely.

If Arteta is going to turn things around, the 'doughnut of sadness' needs to go.

