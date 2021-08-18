Jack Grealish, Lucy Bronze: The 10 biggest Man City signings of the last five years

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City trump nearly every other football team on the planet when it comes to signing big name players.

Both the men's and women's teams are enjoying a strong summer transfer window, with Gareth Taylor welcoming newest recruit Hayley Raso to the squad this week.

GiveMeSport Women has taken a look back through the archives and highlighted our ten biggest Man City signings from the last five years...

Lucy Bronze

Often lauded by many as the best defender in the women's game, the signing of Lucy Bronze was a hot topic for months after her return to Manchester.

The right-back spent three years at the club during her first stint before moving to Lyon where she won eight trophies, including three consecutive Champions League titles.

Bronze is arguably the biggest name to join the Sky Blues in recent years and her experience of winning silverware with Lyon will undoubtedly help City push for their second Women's Super League title this season.

Jack Grealish

After an influential 2020/21 season with Villa and some inspiring displays at the Euros, Grealish hit the radar of the Premier League champions, who wasted no time in snapping him up.

In a record £100 million deal, Jack Grealish joined Pep Guardiola's side from boyhood club Aston Villa. His hefty price tag makes him the most expensive player in British football history and he's already impressed fans with his performance against Leicester in the Community Shield.

Vicky Losada

Man City felt the wrath of Champions League winners Barcelona during their European run. Spearheaded by Vicky Losada, the Catalonians dominated throughout the entire tournament before lifting the trophy for the first time in their history.

City were knocked out by Barcelona in the quarter-finals. So what better way to get revenge than to sign their captain?

Losada guided Barca to a historic treble achievement last season after winning the Primera Iberdrola, Champions League, and the Copa de la Reina.

Rúben Dias

Many would say that Portuguese centre-back Rúben Dias has already justified the £65 million City spent on him last September.

In his first season at the club, the 24-year-old won the club's Player of the Month award in November and the FWA Footballer of the Year award for the 2020/21 season, ahead of Harry Kane and teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

Ellen White

Signing the evergreen Ellen White in 2019 was one of the smartest moves Man City have made in the transfer market.

The Lioness overtook Nikita Parris' WSL goalscoring record last season, writing her name in the history books before Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema overtook her tally.

White also earned the WSL Golden Boot in 2018 and the World Cup Bronze Boot a year later for her magnificent efforts with England. The striker's performances on the international stage have seen her named the Lionesses' Player of the Year on two occasions.

Rodri

Spanish midfielder Rodri marked a new milestone for City by becoming their most expensive signing back in 2019. His £62.8 million price tag put huge pressure on him to perform in the Premier League, but he hasn't disappointed.

Rodri has been a consistent starter and a solid performer for his new club, helping to guide them to back-to-back EFL Cups, a Premier League title, and second place in the Champions League.

The Spaniard was a smart piece of business from the Citizens, who were looking to add more defensive power to their ranks in order to match their blistering attack.

Chloe Kelly

Both of City's senior teams are excellent at spotting top talent and beating rivals clubs to the transfer.

The women's team were quick out of the blocks to sign Chloe Kelly from Everton last year after she set the league alight during the 2019/20 season.

As she rapidly became a bigger name by the week, it seemed City already had plans in place to move for her. Kelly's debut season didn't disappoint – the forward finished the campaign with 10 goals and 11 assists in 21 WSL appearances.

Riyad Mahrez

After winning the Premier League with Leicester, Riyad Mahrez was poached by Man City for a fee of £60 million. The Algerian went on to win two more top flight titles with the Citizens as well as the FA Cup, two Super Cups, and three League Cups.

With 39 goals and 37 assists to his name as a City playmaker, he has proven himself to be a vital part of the team and has often popped up during important games with stellar performances.

Caroline Weir

Man City made a huge statement in 2018 when they brought in Caroline Weir after she made a name for herself with former back-to-back WSL champions Liverpool.

On the international stage, the Scot has made 79 appearances for her country and represented Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Alongside Arsenal's Kim Little, Weir is one of the biggest talents to come out of Scotland and is regarded by many as one of the WSL’s top midfielders.

Her creative play and wand of a left foot speak for themselves.

Kyle Walker

Since signing from Spurs in 2017, Kyle Walker has been a solid addition to Guardiola's Man City squad.

The right-back has made a total of 184 appearances in sky blue and has tallied four goals and an impressive 20 assists. But it's not just his work across the back four that has made him a valuable asset to the club.

City fans will never forget the time Walker filled in as goalkeeper during the Champions League fixture against Atalanta in 2019. He didn't concede a single goal during his performance between the sticks after Claudio Bravo was sent off.

News Now - Sport News