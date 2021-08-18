Red Dead Online Weekly Update: (17th August) Rewards, Discounts, Quick Draw Club Benefits, Prime Gaming and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rockstar Games have rolled out another Red Dead Online weekly update for the 17th August reset, with new rewards and discounts to take full advantage of.

If you thought that you were running out of ways to cause trouble around New Hanover, West Elizabeth, Saint-Denis or Ambarino, think again.

Since Red Dead Online's launch in 2017, it had a controversial start to life due to the low rewards and high costs. However, Rockstar have now balanced the books to ensure that players are compensated for their efforts in-game.

Enough talk! Here is everything that you need to know regarding Red Dead Online's weekly update for 17th August 2021:

Rewards

Via Rockstar Games, here is what is up for grabs this week:

Visit any Free Roam Mission contact on your travels and complete any Free Roam Mission to earn the following:

Select part of Gloves up to Rank 15

Free emote for players on both ends of the honour scale:

Players Ranked 100 and up who dip into Low Honor during the next seven days will unlock the You vs Me Emote within 72 hours to let their foes know what’s what.

Rank 100+ players who begin this week with High Honor and maintain it through 23rd August will unlock the Jovial Laugh Emote within 72 hours of logging in after 24th August.

Special Care Package

3 Potent Health Cures and 3 Special Miracle Tonics are available at the Post Office or in your Camp Lockbox within 72 hours.

Discounts

You can earn the following discounts in the catalogue and from respective shops:

50% off all Consumables at the Doctor

30% off all Multi-Class Horses

30% off the Fast Travel Post

30% off all Throwable Weapons

30% off all Bandanas

30% off all Cosmetic Role Items from Madam Nazar

Quick Draw Club

Those players to own The Quick Draw Club No. 1 and purchase the second instalment by 23rd August 2021 will receive (RDO) $300 and 2,000 Character XP. Each instalment of The Quick Draw Club costs 25 Gold Bars and gives you access to all 25 ranks.

Earn 25 Gold Bars back for each pass by completing all 25 Ranks. Plus, purchase all four instalments of The Quick Draw Club to get a Reward for The Halloween Pass 2 for free.

Prime Gaming

Prime Gamers who connect with their Rockstar Games Social Club account before 30th August will receive a reward for a free Hat up to Rank 15, as well as Offers for 50% off the Rolling Block Rifle and 30% off select Camp Equipment from Wilderness Outfitters.

