Yordenis Ugas says he is 'honoured' to be fighting Manny Pacquiao after stepping up on short notice to replace the injured Errol Spence Jr.

The 35-year-old is preparing to fight Pacquiao in Las Vegas on August 21 - his first professional fight in almost a year.

When Ugas was just starting out in the sport Pacquiao was already one of boxing's biggest stars, competing on some historic HBO and Showtime cards.

The Filipino superstar would go on to win twelve major world titles in eight weight classes over the past couple of decades and is still going strong at the age of 42.

"I could not believe it, I'm so honoured to be fighting a legend, someone like Manny Pacquiao, who's done so much for the sport," Ugas told Boxing Social.

"When I got the call, it was wonderful for me to have this opportunity, and now I'm really looking forward to stepping inside the ring on Saturday night.

"It means a lot for me to be able to fight Manny Pacquiao and if this is his last time making his way in the ring he will fight someone of the calibre like me.

"We're going to put on a great fight for the fans around the world but I'm going to give my best efforts."

Cuban Ugas - a distinguished amateur boxer - knows the odds are heavily stacked against him with 'Pac Man' Pacquiao installed as the bookmakers' favourite.

However, Ugas is used to playing the underdog, a role which he relishes.

"I have a lot of motivation heading into this fight," he admitted.

"I've taken fights on short notice against undefeated fighters.

"The only difference here is I'm taking on someone of the calibre of Manny Pacquiao.

"But I'm very excited and I feel like I'm ready for this fight against Pacquiao on Saturday."

As far as Ugas is concerned, he feels like his career has finally come full circle, and expects a high-quality scrap with Pacquiao.

Cuban fighter Ugas has a height and reach advantage over Pacquiao and predicts that will force the Filipino superstar onto the attack at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"Ever since I returned to the ring, being away from the ring, in this six year journey, I'm going to do what I have been doing over the course of this run, but just do it a little bit better against someone like Manny Pacquiao," he confessed.

"It would mean a lot for me because what I want to make sure is that if I am the final guy to step inside the ring with Manny Pacquiao, I want to make sure I brought everything and that I got the best out of him, and I know together we will make for a great fight.

"I'm always looking for the best fights, I'm going to fight at the distance I feel is advantageous for me, but I know what Pacquiao brings, he comes forward, and I'm going to make sure I use the proper tactics in order to get the victory."

