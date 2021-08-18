Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Now, Harry Kane returning to Tottenham Hotspur training isn't exactly the most thrilling news.

Indeed, as you'll have seen many people on Twitter state both often and loudly, the notion of a man returning to work isn't particularly newsworthy, even if that man is the England captain seemingly hell-bent on leaving his boyhood club.

What's more interesting, however, is the reaction of Tottenham fans on social media.

Where Kane was once the model professional and the embodient of Mauricio Pochettino's exciting project in north London, his apparent refusal to train (something he denies) in an effort to push through a move to Manchester City appears to have - rather naturally - tarnished his reputation.

Of course, all that could change should the 28-year-old ultimately remain a Spurs player and continue to score goals but this is unknown territory for Kane.

Social media may not always be the greatest reflection of the true feeling of a fanbase but some of the chants in the terraces as Nuno Espirito Santo's side beat City on Sunday would at least suggest supporters won't let him forget this saga.

For the first time in his career, his popularity amongst Spurs fans is in question.

After tweeting an image of him back in training at the club, plenty of Tottenham fans made their feelings clear in response.

"Meanwhile, your team mates are in Portugal trying to dig us out of this mess we’re in. There’s no excuse for you not to be there with them, none at all," was one response.

"Nice of you to turn up," quipped another supporter.

"Nice of you to finally turn up to training on your measly 200k a week," joked another fan.

"How did you possibly manage to make yourself more unpopular than Daniel Levy?," asked Mark Thomas.

"Mug, leave my club," was one of the stronger replies.

"Bro’s shamelessly acting like nothing happened," claimed another fan.

"Nice try, PR guys," said one more cynical observer.

Considering just how long this saga has dragged on, Kane's social media might be full of these kind of replies for a while to come.

