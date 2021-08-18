Naomi Osaka: ESPN commentator defends reporter accused of 'bullying' tennis star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

ESPN commentator Stephen A Smith has defended a reporter who was accused of being a "bully" towards tennis player Naomi Osaka at the Cincinnati Masters this week.

Osaka broke down in tears on Monday during a pre-match press conference, her first since she decided to boycott media duties at the French Open in June.

A journalist, later revealed to be Cincinnati Enquirer sports columnist Paul Daugherty, asked Osaka how she balanced the benefits of a big media profile with not speaking to reporters.

A calm exchange between the pair ensued, but Osaka soon became overwhelmed and was briefly reduced to tears. The press conference was then paused to allow the world number two to compose herself, before she began answering questions again.

Daugherty was then criticised for his question to Osaka, with the tennis star’s agent branding him a bully.

"Everyone on that Zoom will agree that his tone was all wrong and his sole purpose was to intimidate,” said Stuart Duguid. “Really appalling behavior. And this insinuation that Naomi owes her off court success to the media is a myth – don’t be so self-indulgent."

Smith has now stepped into the debate, defending Daugherty for his questioning on his show First Take.

"Based off of that press conference, I thought the reporter was incredibly fair and incredibly delicate with how he asked the question," Smith said. "Then, the moderator said, 'Would you like to move on?' And Naomi Osaka said no.

"I’m trying to figure out what the reporter did wrong. I didn’t see that. And for the agent to come out with a statement basically accusing the journalist of bullying her, I’m like what? What are you talking about?

"If you are a journalist and that is what we classify as bullying, then as a journalist you get to go up there and the only thing you can say is, 'What would you like to talk about?' to anybody."

Smith, who voiced his support for Osaka when she decided to step back from tennis in June, stressed he had an issue with Duguid’s comments.

"My issue is with the agent. He is so off-base with what he said, I can’t say it enough.

"I don’t know the reporter at the Cincinnati Enquirer…maybe he came there with a reputation that precedes him and they knew about it. Maybe that’s what it was. We don’t know."

The 23-year-old Osaka refused to take part in press conferences at Roland-Garros to protect her mental health. She was fined $15,000 (£12,700) and subsequently withdrew from the tournament as well as Wimbledon, citing anxiety and depression as the reason.

Osaka made her return to the court at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but she crashed out of the tournament in the third round. She is currently in the round of 32 at the Cincinnati Open as she looks to ramp up preparations for her US Open title defence.

The Japanese star defended her decision to withdraw from press duties for a brief period.

"It was something that needed to be done. It felt like something I needed to do for myself," she said. "I felt like I was holed up in my house for a couple of weeks and was a little bit embarrassed to go out.

"The biggest eye-opener was going to the Olympics and having other athletes come up to me and say they were really glad I did what I did."

