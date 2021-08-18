The Best Weapons To Currently Use In Fallout 4 (August 2021)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Action role-playing game Fallout 4 has managed to remain very popular for nearly five years and we have provided a list of the best weapons to currently use in the game.

A big reason for the game staying successful is due to the fact that a lot of the Fallout community are able to mod the game and keep it fresh while adding new content.

The Fallout franchise is a lot of fun to play, and many are hoping that developers Bethesda will treat us to a new game soon.

10: Le Fusil Terribles

This weapon is one of the most powerful shotguns in the game. What is also great about this gun is the fact that it has a special effect. This effect causes 25% more damage to enemies.

9: Ashmaker

Miniguns are always great to use in games as they allow gamers to just spray and pray. You don’t have to be too accurate with this gun and with its fast fire rate, you should easily win many battles.

8: Kremvh’s Tooth

This is probably the best melee weapon that you can use in the game and is great for those who love close combat. It has a very good design and a poison effect when you hit your opponents.

With a legendary effect that deals devastating damage, the Splattercannon is lethal. Each consecutive shot deals more damage than the one previous and this makes it one of the best rifles in the game.

6: The Problem Solver

A slight upgrade on the Splattercannon, the Problem Solver causes a lot of damage and has a good fire rate. It is one of the best well-rounded weapons in the game.

5: 2076 World Series Baseball Bat

This is one of the most enjoyable weapons in the game to use. It is so powerful that it can send some super mutants flying across the map.

4: Admiral’s Friend

This weapon simply makes the list due to how unique and fun it is to use. There aren’t many games that let you fire a harpoon cannon, especially one with such a high damage rate. It can kill enemies in one hit.



3: Partystarter



This missile launcher is for the times when you want to see big explosions. With the right mods, you can get rid of the slow reload time and cause a lot of chaos in Fallout.



2: Final Judgement



Another minigun makes the list, but this one is far more superior as it has a better fire rate and causes more damage.



1: Nuka-Nuke Launcher



The name of this weapon immediately makes you realise how powerful it is and if you do have this gun, it means you have the most powerful weapon in the game.



It deals close to 800 damage in one hit, and it fires mini-nukes at your opponents. Be sure to use this gun from a medium range.



Hopefully this list helps you decide what weapons you need to start using in Fallout 4. When you have control of the best guns, you have a lot more fun.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News