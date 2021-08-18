Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi's time at Barcelona came to an end earlier this month.

The Argentine has spent a large period of his life at the Catalan giants have joined in 2000 at the age of 13.

His contract ran out this summer but it was expected he would sign an extension.

However, despite Messi's willingness to extend his stay, it was not possible due to the limits of the salary cap, marking an end to his 21-year spell at the club.

Barcelona announced the news to the world and a few days later Messi held a press conference where he said his goodbyes.

And to say it was a tear-jerker would be an understatement.

Barely moments after he took to the stage Messi broke down in tears.

He was handed a tissue where he wiped away his tears before composing himself and addressing his exit from the club.

That tissue was, understandably, discarded by Messi.

But, according to Complete Sports, per the Daily Star, the tissue is now being auctioned off. Yes, seriously.

It's been reported that the tissue was picked up off the floor by someone in attendance at the press conference.

They have now put it up for sale on international auction site, Meikeduo, with the starting price up a ridiculous $1 million.

The seller justifies the price by writing in the description that it 'contains Messi's genetic material' and can be used to 'clone' a new version of Messi.

The Daily Star write that the the advert remains live but no one has decided to meet the asking price just yet.

So, if for whatever reason you want to buy one of Messi's used tissues, now is your chance.

It will set you back a fortune, though...

