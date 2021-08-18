Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ahead of his WWE Championship match with Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has revealed that he has two more matches left on his current deal with Vince McMahon's company.

The former Universal Champion confirmed the news while guesting on WWE The Bump today, explaining that he will only wrestle two more matches for WWE, unless the two parties work out a new deal.

As of right now, it's unclear whether or not Goldberg was including his match on Saturday night at SummerSlam as one of the two matches he has left, or if he has another two after the huge pay-per-view this coming weekend.

As noted, Goldberg returned to WWE on the July 19 episode of Monday Night Raw, immediately challenging WWE Champion 'The All Mighty' Bobby Lashley to a huge title match at the marquee SummerSlam pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

This is becoming somewhat of a trend for Goldberg, as the WCW icon returned to WWE earlier on this year on the January 4 episode of Raw to challenge then WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to a title match at the Royal Rumble, which he lost.

With rumours suggesting that WWE could be on track for another show in Saudi Arabia this year, their first since February 2020, you have to think that Goldberg could be one of the top stars called upon for that show, which could be his final WWE match for the foreseeable future.

Goldberg actually main evented the last show that WWE put on in Saudi Arabia before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, wrestling the Universal Championship away from 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

You can watch Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam on August 21 live in the US on Peacock and in other international markets on the WWE Network.

