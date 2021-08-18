West Brom Transfer News: Baggies eyeing swoop for 6ft 1inch international forward

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After experiencing a dismal 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League which culminated in relegation to the Championship, West Bromwich Albion will be determined to bring a feel good back to The Hawthorns in the coming months.

Having been handed over the reins earlier this year, Baggies manager Valerien Ismael will be tasked with guiding his side to a relative amount of success in the second-tier this season.

An encouraging start to the new term by West Brom has resulted in them picking up four points from their opening two league fixtures.

Set to face Sheffield United this evening, the Baggies will be determined to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of Championship by producing a positive display in-front of their supporters.

Having already bolstered his squad by signing three senior players during the current transfer window, Ismael is now being linked with a swoop for an individual who featured regularly in Serie A last season.

According to beIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri, West Brom have reportedly contacted Spezia over the availability of their forward M'Bala Nzola.

It is understood that the 25-year-old could be lured away from the Italian side if a potential suitor submits a bid in excess of €7m (£5.96m).

In order to secure Nzola's signature, West Brom may need to fend off competition from Fulham who have been linked with a move whilst unnamed clubs from Turkey and Portugal are also believed to be keeping tabs on the forward's situation at Spezia.

Nzola, who has been capped on two occasions by Angola at international level, delivered some impressive performances during the previous campaign.

As well as netting 11 goals in 25 Serie A appearances for Spezia, the six-foot one-inch forward managed to provide his team-mates with three assists.

1 of 12 Which of the following Football League teams has never won the FA Cup? Derby County Nottingham Forest Reading Bolton Wanderers

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst West Brom may need to spend a considerable amount of money to seal a deal for Nzola, it may be worth taking a risk on him as he has illustrated that he is more than capable of competing in Italy's top-flight division.

As well as providing 14 direct goal contributions in Serie A last season, the forward managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.79 at this level for Spezia.

Nzola also ranked in the top-five at the Stadio Alberto Picco for key passes per game (0.9), successful dribbles per match (1.1) and aerial duels won per game (1.6).

Providing that Ismael is able to convince Nzola to make the move to the Hawthorns, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the forward ends up replicating the form that he illustrated during the previous campaign for Spezia in a West Brom shirt.

Read More - Carabao Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draws, Scores and Everything You Need To Know

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News