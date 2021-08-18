Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reports suggest that both Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair have been cleared and will be appearing at Saturday night's SummerSlam pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

There had been some concern this, from fans and reportedly even within WWE, that Banks and Belair could be unable to make the show after both miss live events over the weekend due to "unforeseen circumstances".

However, PWInsider is now reporting that both women are able to appear at the show, and will be wrestling in their scheduled match for Bianca Belair's SmackDown Women's Championship.

The site notes that unless "something unforeseen" comes up between now and this weekend, Belair and Banks are also both slated to be at SmackDown later this week:

For those wondering about the status of Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair after they missed this past weekend's WWE live events in the Carolinas, PWInsider.com has been told they are "cleared" to perform and barring "something unforseen" will be at Friday Night Smackdown and Summerslam this coming weekend. Banks vs. Belair are scheduled to face each other in a rematch from the main event of Night One of Wrestlemania 37 this Saturday in Las Vegas. There had been concern the last several days internally that bout would not happen.

This will be music to the ears of fans and WWE higher-ups, with Banks and Belair slated to wrestle in arguably the most high-profile women's matches at SummerSlam and one of the biggest matches of the weekend.

As of right now, there is still no word on what the "unforeseen circumstances" that took Belair and Banks off the live events over the weekend were, so stay tuned for any potential updates on that.

You can watch Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam on August 21 live in the US on Peacock and in other international markets on the WWE Network.

