Manchester City got their 2021/22 Premier League season off a to a poor start last weekend.

City travelled to Tottenham expecting to start the season with all three points.

Spurs have been in turmoil in the past few months and were without their star man, Harry Kane.

City, meanwhile, were without Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden but had £100m man Jack Grealish to call upon.

But they produced a poor performance as they tasted defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Heung-min Son scored the only goal of the game as Tottenham ran out 1-0 winners over last season's Premier League champions.

City have now released their third kit for the new season and to say it's gone down badly is an understatement.

View it below, as modeled by Aymeric Laporte and Phil Foden:

The description of the kit on City's website reads: "Manchester City is known for both its sport and its culture. This is exactly what this season's third jersey celebrates."

Fair play to City and Puma for trying something different, but seriously?! It looks like a training kit.

It really has been a poor week for City. They lost the Community Shield against Leicester, lost their Premier League opener against Tottenham and have now released an abomination of a third kit.

It has been getting destroyed by football fans on Twitter and you can view some reaction below...

The kit will cost £70. We can't imagine it will be too popular among fans...

The same template has actually been used for 10 different clubs this season, including AC Milan, Valencia and Marseille.

Puma have really pushed the boat out with these designs but they've taken things too far.

