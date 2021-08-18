Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Part of the reason that the push for the European Super League appears to remain at the forefront of the thinking at Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus appears to be that - despite their historical power - those clubs cannot match the spending power of the Premier League.

Indeed, with neither Chelsea nor Manchester City funded by sources reliant on footballing success and Manchester United able to rely on their branding, those at the top of English football are largely safe from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lower down the Premier League table, that might not fully be the case, but the TV money the league is awash with does protect them somewhat, especially when compared to their foreign counterparts.

So, Transfermarkt's (posted on Reddit) recent chart highlighting that English clubs had spent more money than anyone else in the world this summer is barely a surprise.

What's more interesting, however, is by just how much.

According to their data, the collective spending in the Premier League so far amounts to a whopping €1.02bn, more than double second-placed Serie A's total of €446.6m.

The top ten is as follows:

1. Premier League - €1.02bn

2. Serie A - €446.6m

3. Bundesliga - €340.3m

4. Ligue 1 - €301.9m

5. La Liga - €152.3m

6. Russian Premier Liga - €90.6m

7. Jupiler Pro League - €74.3m

8. Liga Portugal - €71.6m

9. Saudi Professional League - €50.2m

10. Serie B - €50m

A post-pandemic market was always going to be difficult for most leagues around the world and, though it's been a touch slower in England so far, clubs in this country have still been flexing their financial muscle.

With so much more money to be spent in what remains of the window, it'll be fascinating to see how high the total goes.

