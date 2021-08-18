Transfer News: Fab Romano says Crystal Palace have made proposal to Man United attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace have made a loan proposal to Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Amad Diallo?

It was reported by Manchester Evening News earlier this month that Manchester United are expected to loan out Amad before the close of the summer transfer window.

The regional publication suggested that the recent arrival of Jadon Sancho has pushed the young winger down the pecking order, despite Marcus Rashford now being a long-term absentee due to shoulder surgery.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Amad?

Transfer journalist Romano reiterated that information but provided some further details, claiming that the 19-year-old has already received loan proposals from several clubs including FC Basel in Switzerland and Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, he said: "Amad will go on loan, it is confirmed. He has a proposal from Basel but also from Premier League clubs - Crystal Palace, Sheffield United. Many clubs are interested in Amad but he’s not decided yet.

There is some good news for the Eagles, however, with Romano adding that Amad wants to play in the English top flight.

"He wants Premier League football so let’s see what happens," Romano said.

Why are Palace interested in Diallo?

It's no secret that Patrick Vieira is taking this Palace team in a much younger direction. So far this summer, with the exception of Bosman goalkeeper Remi Matthews, all of the Eagles' signings have ranged from a mere 19 to just 25 in age.



Diallo would fit that trend as a teenager himself, and Palace would benefit from another wide option. Andros Townsend left Selhurst Park for Everton on a free transfer earlier this summer, while Eberechi Eze could be out of action until around the the turn of the year due to a serious injury.

Amad could help fill that void in the mean-time, along with the likes of Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp who featured on the flanks versus Chelsea on Saturday.

Is Diallo ready to deliver for Palace?

Make no mistake, this move would be something of a gamble for Palace.

Amad clearly possesses a lot of potential. He scored on his Serie A debut for Atalanta in 2019 and has registered a goal and an assist in eight senior appearances for United.

Nonetheless, he's only ever made 13 outings at the top level so relying on him to deliver consistently seems like a very big ask.

Amad may be able to grow into a more prominent role over the course of the season. But after being hammered 3-0 by Chelsea on the Premier League's opening weekend, it seems Palace would benefit more from signings who can make an immediate impact.

