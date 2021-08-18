Wolves Transfer News: Potential £25.5m bid for Jorge Mendes client

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Goal, Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering a transfer bid for Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes.

What's the latest transfer news involving Goncalo Guedes?

According to Goal, Wolves are considering a bid worth between €25m-€30m (£21.2m-£25.5m) for Guedes.

The report claims the Midlands outfit are confident of landing a deal and suggests that Valencia would struggle to turn that kind of money down in order to balance their accounts.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, super-agent Jorge Mendes is expected to be heavily involved in the transfer.

What role will Jorge Mendes play?

A pretty large one.

Not only is Mendes synonymous with Wolves as an adviser to owners Fosun, but Guedes is also represented by his agency Gestifute.

Furthermore, Goal's report states that Mendes has a great relationship with Peter Lim, the current Valencia owner.

In fact, it's being claimed that Mendes will be responsible for the 'management of the potential transfer'.

So in short, Mendes' relationships and expertise will be instrumental to this deal taking place.

What does Guedes offer the Wolves squad?

Guedes will offer both depth and quality to Wolves' attack.

The Portugal international can play across the attacking midfield roles and has also played as a central striker before, so Bruno Lage will have plenty of ways to fit him into the starting XI.

That makes him a useful addition for the new Wolves boss, who may not have settled on his preferred structure of the team just yet and would therefore benefit from an attacking player who can fill various different positions.

Wolves set up in their traditional 3-4-3 in the 1-0 defeat to Leicester on Saturday and Guedes would be capable of playing on either side of the central striker.

However, he could also play as a No.10 should Lage decide to change things up and go with a 4-2-3-1, or potentially alongside Raul Jimenez in a 4-4-2.

Do Wolves need to make more signings this summer?

Things do feel a little flat at Molineux right now.

Wolves finished in an underwhelming 13th place last season and Lage's new era didn't get off to the best of starts, although Leicester are amongst the toughest of Premier League opposition.

They're still yet to make any major signings this summer despite the squad becoming a little stale throughout last term, while star striker Jimenez has only just returned from a lengthy layoff and Pedro Neto is a long-term absentee.

Signing Guedes would address some of those issues however Wolves still seem a fair way off the heights of Europa League qualification from previous seasons.

