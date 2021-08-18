Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal got their 2021/22 season off to a dismal start as they were beaten 2-0 by Brentford last Friday.

Fans of the Gunners would have been optimistic going into the new season but all that hope would have been quashed after the club's poor performance at the Brentford Community Stadium.

One of Arsenal's biggest problems is in front of goal. They lack a truly world-class striker who can find the net on a regular basis.

That's exactly what they had 15 years ago in the shape of Thierry Henry. The Frenchman was absolutely incredible for Arsenal.

His first spell at the club, which spanned from 1999-2007, saw Henry score 174 times in 252 Premier League games.

His penultimate goal for the club in that spell was one of his most memorable.

On January 21, 2007, Arsenal welcomed bitter rivals Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium.

It looked like the two sides would share the spoils with the score 1-1 going into stoppage-time.

Henry, so often the hero, would come to his side's rescue once again in the 94th minute.

Emmanuel Eboue sent in a cross and Henry headed home to give his side the victory with virtually the last kick of the game.

The goal - as well as Henry's celebration - has gone viral on Twitter once again and you can view it below.

Henry heads home and everyone inside the stadium goes ballistic - apart from him.

The Frenchman was the coolest man in the Emirates Stadium as he casually jogged around the pitch.

Henry shook hands with Arsene Wenger, blew kisses to the Arsenal fans and then danced with Emmanuel Adebayor in one of the coolest celebrations ever.

It turned out to be Henry's last goal at the Emirates Stadium before departing for Barcelona a few months later.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal could really use a striker like Henry right now.

