Everton quiz: Did these 12 past & present players score on their Premier League debuts?

Since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, there have been plenty of players who have managed to make immediate impacts in this particular division for Everton.

Andy Johnson, James Vaughan and Brian McBride all marked their first appearances in the top-flight for the Toffees by scoring for the club.

Meanwhile, the likes of Mikel Arteta, Leon Osman and Leighton Baines all eventually became key players at Goodison Park after initially making a quieter start to their respective spells compared to the aforementioned trio.

Although Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray were unable to find the back of the net during their first competitive appearances for the Toffees last weekend, there is no reason why this particular duo cannot go on to have a big impact on the club's fortunes this season.

Everton will be looking to back up their 3-1 victory over Southampton by producing an encouraging display in their clash with Leeds United on Saturday.

Considering that the Whites will be determined to deliver a response to their recent dismal 5-1 defeat to rivals Manchester United, the Toffees may need to be at their very best at Elland Road if they are to secure a positive result.

Ahead of this particular showdown, we have decided to test out your Everton knowledge in our latest GIVEMESPORT quiz.

Did these 12 past & present Toffees players score on their Premier League debuts for the club?

