Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane believes Daniel Levy is not honouring a gentleman's agreement to let him leave the club this summer, according to The Telegraph.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

At this stage of the transfer window, it is well established that Kane would like to leave Tottenham and that Manchester City have an interest in signing the England man.

It has been claimed by Fabrizio Romano that City are preparing another bid for Kane should Tottenham's stance on the striker change.

However, The Telegraph allege that City have in fact already made an offer worth a record £125m for Kane - but chairman Levy is now refusing to engage with them and no longer accepting calls from the Premier League champions.

To make matters worse, Kane apparently feels the Tottenham chief has broken a promise made last summer.

What did Levy promise Kane last summer?

According to The Telegraph, Kane believes Levy is failing to honour a specific meeting from the end of the 2019/20 season.

Based on the meeting, the 28-year-old was given the impression that should Spurs underachieve in the following campaign, he would be allowed to leave the club.

In the end, Spurs finished last term in seventh place and bizarrely sacked Jose Mourinho just days before their only cup final of the season, which they lost to Manchester City.

Subsequently, Kane now feels Levy is reneging on a promise made around a year ago.

He's also disappointed with how the club have communicated the situation over his delayed return to training, both to himself and to the public, which has affected his relationship with Tottenham's fan base.

Has Kane been naïve?

Kane may have felt he'd reached an agreement with Levy over his future but the simple fact of the matter is that there's nothing to oblige his paymaster to it.

The Three Lions star's £200k per-week contract - making him Spurs' joint-top earner - doesn't expire for another three years, so until that point he is legally bound to the north London club.

Perhaps Kane felt his servitude to Tottenham, having scored 221 goals for them, earned him special privileges.

But he's also by far the club's most important and highest-profile player - Levy was never going to surrender him without a fight, especially to a Premier League rival.

If anything, Tottenham's failures last season have only compounded their need to keep Kane.

Regardless of what was said between the two verbally, Kane was foolish to expect anything else from Levy than the events that have transpired so far this summer.

