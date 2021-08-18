Crystal Palace Transfer News: Watford respond to Eagles transfer bid

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Sun, Watford have rejected Crystal Palace's £5m transfer bid for midfielder Will Hughes.

What's the latest transfer news involving Will Hughes?

The Sun claim Watford have responded to Palace's bid for Hughes by turning it down, believing they can get more for the former Derby County star.

Speaking of the Rams, they are owed a percentage of any sale, which only gives Watford extra incentive to get the best money possible for the midfielder.

Patrick Vieira is still keen to sign Hughes, however Palace aren't prepared to up their offer currently.

What is Hughes' contract situation?

Hughes' contract at Vicarage Road is due to expire at the end of the season and having refused to sign a new deal with the Hornets, he's being made to train with the U23s side.

That only plays into Palace's hands as Watford run out of time to secure a significant payment for their contract rebel, who currently takes home £30k per week.

What is Hughes' pedigree?

Once tracked by Barcelona and allegedly watched by scouts of a number of top Premier League clubs, Hughes has never quite lived up to the hype of his early years as a Derby County prodigy.

Nonetheless, he's still enjoyed a decent career towards the top of English football, having made nearly 200 Championship appearances and over 70 in the Premier League.

He's a relatively trustworthy pair of hands at top flight level and at the age of 26, the potential is still there for him to improve a little more over the next few years - or at the very least find an extra element of consistency to his game.

Do Palace need another central midfielder?

Vieira's options in central midfield are pretty limited right now. James McCarthy departed earlier in the summer, leaving the Palace boss to choose from James McArthur, Jairo Riedewald, Luka Milivojevic and Conor Gallagher as things stand.

Jeffrey Schlupp and Cheikhou Kouyate can play there as well, but they started out wide and at centre-back respectively against Chelsea on Saturday.

Perhaps more important is the nature of the aforementioned midfielders. Riedewald, Milivojevic and McArthur are all relatively industrious options, but Hughes is a little more progressive and technical in style.

Whether Palace can actually agree a deal to bring Hughes in, however, still remains to be seen. Both Premier League sides appear to have reached an impasse over his value, although Hughes' contract situation does put pressure on Watford to sell.

