Cesc Fabregas is and always will be a Premier League legend.

The Spaniard made his debut in England's top tier for Arsenal in 2003.

He went on to play 212 Premier League games before leaving for Barcelona in 2011.

Fabregas returned to England's top tier in 2014 and he would feature in 138 Premier League games in a five-year spell.

In the 350 games he played in England's top flight, Fabregas recorded a mightily impressive 111 assists.

And his best - and arguably the best in Premier League history - came seven years ago against Burnley.

On 18 August, 2014, Chelsea travelled to Turf Moor to play Burnley.

Fabregas was making his Chelsea debut that day and he made a brilliant start as he recorded two assists.

His first assist in a blue shirt came in the 21st minute as he produced a quite ridiculous pass for Andre Schurrle.

Fabregas picked up the ball 20 yards out and it looked as if he would volley at goal.

But the Spaniard spotted the run of Schurrle and he produced an exquisite pass to put the ball on a plate for his teammate.

The German did the rest as he finished past Tom Heaton. Watch the goal below:

Imagine producing an assist that classy on your debut for a new club. Magic.

View some of the reaction to the goal below...

Schurrle was very complimentary of his new teammate after the game.

He said, per the Guardian: “Cesc was fantastic, he always had control of the game. He was always running – two assists.

“I think a player like Cesc, every team wants him, so we are happy that he decided for Chelsea. We are happy that he is a Blue now. I am 100% sure he will help us this season.”

Seven years on and Fabregas' assist remains one of the best in Premier League history.

