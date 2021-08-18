Manchester United in talks to sign Tchouameni

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United are interested in signing Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and could make a formal approach before the summer transfer window shuts on August 31.



Reports have been confirmed by Belgian footballing expert Sacha Tavolieri, who has claimed the Monaco midfielder is wanted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils.

Tchouameni, 21, only joined Monaco 18-months ago after making the switch from domestic rivals Bordeaux in a deal worth £16.2m.

Since his arrival at the Stade Louis II stadium, the young Frenchman has gone on to feature in 50 senior matches, in all competitions.

Although the 21-year-old is primarily a holding midfielder, he has managed to rack up four goals and four assists since joining the club in January 2020.

