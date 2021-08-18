Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain has sent shockwaves around European football.

With the Barcelona legend the headline addition of the Ligue 1 giants' aggressive recruitment drive that already included the likes of Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum, the landscape of the game has changed.

Indeed, Messi's emotional goodbye to the traditional powerhouse of Barcelona for the state-backed relative newcomers to elite-level football has got everyone talking.

Social media, of course, is awash with hot takes about the prospect of the Argentine playing in Ligue 1 but - such is the magnitude of the move - fellow top players have been weighing in on the matter.

Speaking to his brother on the Einfach mal luppen podcast, Real Madrid star Toni Kroos talked about the idea of competing for the La Liga title alongside a Barcelona team to have lost their best player.

The 2014 World Cup winner also dropped a hint in regards to the future of Kylian Mbappe. Despite Messi's arrival, the French forward has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital, with president Florentino Perez said to be 'obsessed' with signing him.

"We'll see how it all works out (Messi to PSG). Maybe the move is good for us because our biggest competitor has lost their best player," he said (via Goal).

"And maybe even more good things will come out of it as a result. Maybe [a player] from Paris joins us… If that (Mbappe joining Madrid) should actually happen - I don't know - this whole Messi deal would certainly not be a disadvantage for us."

Of course, no interview with one of football's leading players would be complete without the obligatory Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo question.

Unsurprisingly, Kroos backed Ronaldo for that particular moniker, having won the Champions League three times while playing alongside the Portuguese forward.

"From my playing days, it's Cristiano Ronaldo (best player of all time)," added Kroos.

"Of course I'm biased because he made a decisive contribution to us winning a lot of titles. It was exciting and impressive (to play alongside Ronaldo).

"We were not only team-mates, but also neighbours in the dressing room and neighbours in private. He lived right next to me. Seeing what a perfectionist he is was impressive.

"That is why it is forbidden for me to name Messi (as the best player of all time)."

