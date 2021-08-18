Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea are still locked in negotiations with Sevilla to sign Jules Kounde, Fabrizio Romano reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jules Kounde?

Chelsea have wanted to sign Kounde for a while. It was reported by The Guardian in July that the Spanish side had turned down an offer of £30m plus Kurt Zouma for the 21-year-old.

Goal then reported that Sevilla were holding out for a €80m (£68.1m) transfer fee for the French centre-back.

More recently, The Guardian reported that Chelsea still want to sign the Sevilla star, and their interest in the player 'remains strong', but they need to move players out before they buy Kounde.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kounde?

Appearing on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano disclosed that Chelsea have been in discussions with Sevilla for weeks, and he is their top priority at centre-back.

"Kounde is still a target. They still want Jules Kounde, now is time to decide about the deal," he said.

"They are talking with Sevilla for many, many weeks, and there is still no agreement at this point. But they are still negotiating for Kounde, he has always been the priority at centre-back."

Romano went on to reveal that Chelsea don't want to pay the player's release clause. Instead, they want to try and get the Frenchman for around €15m-€20m (£12.8m-£17m) cheaper.

"Chelsea don’t want to pay the clause, around €80m (£68.1m), they want to negotiate with Sevilla around €60-€65m (£51.1-£55.3m) value for Kounde. Let’s see if they will be able to find an agreement."

Should Chelsea pay Kounde's release clause?

If Chelsea really want to sign the 5ft 10 defender, then they should look to pay his release clause.

As Romano says, it might depend on Chelsea moving some players on. But if he is the first-choice centre-back target, then the Blues should pay what Sevilla are demanding.

How has Chelsea’s transfer business progressed aside from Kounde?

Transfermarkt shows that Chelsea have been fairly quiet in the transfer market. Only two new signings have been made, but one of those is very high profile.

Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea from Inter Milan, with the Champions League winners paying the Serie A side £97.5m.

The only other arrival has been goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, who joined on a two-year deal after his contract expired at Fulham.

Perhaps Chelsea haven't been busy as manager Thomas Tuchel is pleased with the squad they have. The Chelsea boss may feel that only a few additions are needed to challenge for title, and one of those players may well be Kounde.

