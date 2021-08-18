Liverpool Transfer News: Fab Romano says Anfield attacker has reached exit agreement

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri has an agreement with Lyon, but as yet the clubs have not been able to get a deal done, Fabrizio Romano reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Xherdan Shaqiri?

It was reported by Sky Sports recently that Liverpool had put a £12.75m asking price on the 96-cap Swiss international.

Lyon are reported to have been in talks with Liverpool about signing the 29-year-old but have only offered just over £5m - which is far less than what the Anfield side want.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Shaqiri?

Appearing on The Here We Go Podcast, transfer expert Romano revealed that the French side and Shaqiri have an agreement in place, but as yet no deal has been reached between Liverpool and Lyon.

"Liverpool need to sell players before signing new players, Jurgen Klopp has been so clear. For Shaqiri and Lyon, they have been in negotiations but there is still no agreement.

"Shaqiri has an agreement with Lyon but there is still no agreement with the clubs. So let’s see what happens with the negotiations," he said.

Why are Liverpool considering selling Shaqiri?

Romano says that Liverpool need to sell players before they can bring in any new signings.

Shaqiri might be seen as expendable as he has not featured for Liverpool that often recently. Last season he was limited to just 22 appearances in all competitions, making only six starts. Perhaps Lyon will be able to give the player more first-team opportunities.

If the Reds can get the £12m plus they reportedly want for Shaqiri, they could put that money towards a new addition.

Has Shaqiri's time at Liverpool been a success?

In his time at Liverpool, the former Inter Milan talent has made 63 appearances, scoring eight goals and contributing nine assists.

That might not sound like particularly impressive numbers. But Shaqiri did help Liverpool to a first Premier League title in 30 years the season before last.

Shaqiri's best season at Liverpool was 2018/19, his first campaign at the Anfield club. He played 30 times, scored six goals and compiled five assists.

In that first season he also scored a memorable double against Manchester United in a 3-1 win, which he will likely always be remembered fondly for by Liverpool fans.

He might not have played that many games for Liverpool, but he did help the Reds to a major trophy and scored in a win over Manchester United.

For the Liverpool support, that may mean Shaqiri's time at the club is considered a success.

