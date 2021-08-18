Tottenham Transfer News: Fab Romano provides positive Nahitan Nandez update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham have been given a boost in their efforts to sign Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, as Inter Milan are no longer interested in the 25-year-old, Fabrizio Romano reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Nahitan Nandez?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Romano previously disclosed that Spurs are thinking over a move for the player, and they would have to pay the Serie A side between €25m-€30m (£21.3m-£25.6m) to sign the Uruguayan.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Nandez?

Whilst appearing on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano revealed that Spurs are in talks with Cagliari, but have not yet made a move for the player.

But one bonus for the Premier League side is that Inter are no longer interested in signing Nandez. Romano expects Spurs to make a decision about any potential bid in the next few days.

"Nandez is a player they are considering. They are in direct talks with Cagliari, but they have not made an official proposal yet, because they want to be 100% sure of singing a new midfielder.

"Inter are no longer interested in Nahitan Nandez, so Tottenham are considering this type of move, but let’s see what they will decide in the coming days."

What kind of pedigree does Nandez have?

Nandez was a first-team regular for Cagliari last season, making 34 appearances in all competitions and scoring two goals. All in all he has made 67 appearances for Cagliari, and has 41 caps for Uruguay.

As shown by WhoScored, Nandez performed well for the Serie A side last season. He contributed the joint second-most key passes per game in the team with an average of one.

He also performed the fifth-most dribbles per game with an average of 1.2. Nandez further won more tackles than he lost, as he attempted 99 in total and won 56.

A boost for Tottenham?

Of course, it's still not quite clear whether Spurs will actually make a move for Nandez this summer. Romano warned on the latest edition of the podcast that Fabio Paratici often operates by lining up a number of targets before whittling down his options.

However, not facing competition from Inter Milan can only be a good thing. Back in July, it was reported that Nandez wanted to complete a move to the San Siro, which is no surprise considering they won Serie A last season.

Inter would also be able to offer the South American Champions League football, so them now being out of the picture leaves Spurs in a much better position to convince Nandez to join.

