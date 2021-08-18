Chelsea Transfer News: Fab Romano makes £68.1m Tammy Abraham revelation

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea have inserted a buyback clause in Tammy Abraham's recently completed transfer to Roma, Fabrizio Romano reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Tammy Abraham?

The striker recently made the move to the Serie A side, in a transfer reported to be worth €40m (£34.1m). The 23-year-old signed a five-year deal with the team managed by Jose Mourinho.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Abraham?

Appearing on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano has disclosed that Chelsea have inserted a buyback clause in the transfer. But it cannot be activated until June 2023 and also comes with a very expensive price tag of €80m (£68.1m).

"There is a buyback clause, for Chelsea, valid from June 2023. Chelsea would be able to sign Tammy Abraham for €80m. It depends on the player of course, if the player will say ‘no’, the player always decides in the deal.

"But Chelsea have the buyback clause, it’s 100% included by Chelsea sources, by Roma sources and by the player’s sources," Romano said.

Is this a smart move by Chelsea?

This does seem to be a smart move by Chelsea. They get to keep an eye on the striker, and if he performs well in Italy over the next two seasons then they will have the option to buy him back.

The quoted fee would unlikely put off the Stamford Bridge side if they really want to re-sign Abraham - they did just recently spend £97.5m to bring back Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

Should the Blues be impressed with how Abraham performs then they could well look to do a deal in two years. As Romano says though, it will all depend on the player, who may not want to return to Chelsea.

Why did Chelsea sell Abraham?

Abraham might well have looked to leave Chelsea due to the lack of game time under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Last season the 6ft 3 striker had 32 outings for Chelsea, scoring 12 goals. But he only made 10 appearances under Tuchel, and didn't make the squad for the Champions League final win over Manchester City.

Missing out on the Champions League final might have made Abraham's mind up about his future at the club. He must still be rated at Chelsea, which is why the buyback clause has been included, but he doesn't seem to be a favourite of Tuchel.

Perhaps that will be a factor when it comes to any chance of Abraham returning to Chelsea. He might well decide that as long as Tuchel is manager, he won't be getting much of a first-team chance.

Only time will tell on that front, but for now Abraham will be leading the line for Roma.

