Neil Warnock went ballistic at the officials after Middlesbrough 2-3 QPR

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Middlesbrough were beaten in the Championship for the first time this season as they lost 3-2 to Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday evening.

The Boro went into the half-time break 1-0 up after Uche Ikpeazu's seventh minute penalty.

Jonny Howson's own-goal just after the break restored parity, before QPR were reduced to 10 men after Moses Odubajo received his marching orders.

But, despite having a man sent off, it was QPR who took the lead through Lyndon Dykes.

Matt Crooks made it 2-2 but the two sides weren't level for long as Chris Willock's goal gave QPR the advantage once again.

The away side would manage to survive 10 minutes of stoppage-time to cling on to victory and give Middlesbrough their first loss of the season.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Neil Warnock, Middlesbrough's manager, was absolutely fuming after the game.

He went ballistic at the officials as they were making their way off the pitch.

So, why was the 72-year-old so angry? After all, their team were given a penalty, had a man advantage and were given 10 minutes stoppage time to find an equaliser.

Well, he expressed his anger in a post-match interview with BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"We have not been helped [by the officials] he started.

"Isaiah's [Jones] tackle was a super tackle but the referee saw it differently.

Man United in talks to sign Tchouaméni | Ramsdale to Arsenal DONE | The Football Terrace

"The linesman has given two offsides which are never offside in a million years and you expect better from that officials and I just told them that. I'll have to write about it and I'll get a report saying 'yeah, you were right...'

"And then Charlie Austin headbutts Grant Hall and nothing gets done about it. I find it amazing they only see certain things."

Middlesbrough have dropped to 10th in the Championship table following the loss.

Wednesday evening won't be the last time Warnock rages at the officials this season, that's for sure.

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News