Sheffield Wednesday news: Owls ace makes bold claim after latest triumph

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield Wednesday continued their impressive start to the 2021/22 League One campaign by sealing a 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

The Owls managed to climb up to fourth in the third-tier standings by seeing off the threat posed by Simon Grayson's side at Hillsborough.

Lee Gregory's first-half strike proved to be the winning goal for Wednesday who have managed to amass seven points from their opening three league fixtures.

Signed by Owls manager Darren Moore earlier this month on a permanent deal from Stoke City, the forward will be looking to use his experience at this level to his advantage this season.

During his career, Gregory has managed to find the back of the net on 39 occasions in 86 League One appearances.

Having played a major role in helping Millwall achieve promotion to the Championship in 2017, the forward will be looking to replicate this feat with Wednesday next year.

Making reference to the club's target for the current campaign, Gregory has admitted that he believes that Wednesday can challenge for the League One title during the current campaign.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live following his side's latest triumph, the forward said: "Promotion is our main target.

"Anything less is a failure.

"We are not here to make up the numbers in the league.

"We are here to win the league."

Gregory later added: "We have got a lot of players that we need to gel.

"We need to see what movements and what players are like so it will take time but luckily enough we are getting the wins and the clean sheets so hopefully it is coming quicker."

1 of 12 Which of the following Football League teams has never won the FA Cup? Derby County Nottingham Forest Reading Bolton Wanderers

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

After experiencing a dismal 2020/21 campaign in the Championship, Wednesday have managed to provide their supporters with something to shout about this month by making a positive start to the new term.

With Gregory keen to spearhead a push for promotion this season, it will be intriguing to whether the Owls will be able to achieve this goal.

Particularly impressive during the club's victory over Fleetwood, the former Millwall forward managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 8.04 as he won four aerial duels and provided two key passes for his team-mates.

If Gregory is able to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency in the coming months, he could potentially set the third-tier alight with his attacking displays for Wednesday.

With his side set to face Rotherham United on Saturday, the Owls forward will fancy his chances of doubling his goal tally for the season at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Read More - FA Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draws, Scores and Everything You Need To Know

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News