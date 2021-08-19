Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arguably the greatest striker in world football wants a new challenge.

We're talking about Robert Lewandowski, who is looking to leave Bayern Munich.

According to sensational breaking news from Sky Sports, the Polish striker 'wants a new challenge away from Bayern Munich.'

The club have valued him at more than £100 million.

It's said that Lewandowski is 'happy' at Bayern but wants to move to another top European club before the age of 35. He'll turn 33 at the weekend.

Are a club really going to pay more than £100 million for a 33-year-old? It seems unlikely.

Lewandowski's goalscoring record at the Germany club has been, quite frankly, a joke in recent years.

During the 2019/20 season, he scored 55 goals in 47 matches in all competitions. Last Bundesliga campaign, he bagged a ridiculous 41 goals in 29 games.

Who could Lewandowski sign for?

Well, thoughts immediately go to Manchester City who are currently interested in signing Harry Kane. Could they push through a last-minute move for Lewandowski instead and a reunion with Pep Guardiola?

Lewandowski to Man City, Kane to Bayern, anyone?

Or a reunion with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool? We doubt the Reds will be willing to pay that sort of money given the noises they've been making this summer.

Then there's Manchester United, who could also be interested in his services considering their main striker, Edinson Cavani, turns 35 this season.

Barcelona haven't got the finances to sanction the deal, while Real Madrid could well look to Lewandowski to replace the ever so slightly older Karim Benzema.

Paris Saint-Germain really don't need another striker with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as their front-three.

