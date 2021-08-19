WWE SummerSlam: Date, time, card and what to expect at the pay-per-view

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There are just days to go until the much anticipated SummerSlam 2021 gets underway.

Tensions during the weekly RAW and SmackDown shows have been bubbling and rivalries will come to a head this weekend in another explosive WWE pay-per-view.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the biggest summer PPV event on the wrestling calendar...

When and where is SummerSlam 2021?

SummerSlam will get underway on Saturday, August 21st. 'The Biggest Party of the Summer' has been an annual event since its inaugural appearance in 1988.

The pay-per-view is viewed as the second biggest WWE show of the year, behind WrestleMania. This year's instalment will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Fans will be able to watch the pay-per-view live from 7pm ET (11pm GMT).

Who is on the SummerSlam fight card?

Three women's matches are scheduled for the SummerSlam PPV, including the RAW and SmackDown women's title fights.

Nikki A.S.H (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley (RAW Women's Championship title)

Newly crowned red brand champion Nikki A.S.H will put her belt on the line in a triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. The Almost Superhero won her first ever WWE title just 24 hours after the belt changed hands at Money in the Bank.

Flair reclaimed her crown after defeating The Nightmare but her reign was short-lived and The Queen will be eager to take her place back on the throne.

The three most recent RAW women's champions will take each other on in what promises to be an explosive triple threat meeting in Nevada.

Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Championship title)

The EST of WWE recently celebrated her 100-day milestone as SmackDown women's champion. She will have to defend her title this weekend against the determined Sasha Banks.

During last week's episode of the blue brand, The Boss launched an attack on Bianca Belair after signing her contract for their upcoming SummerSlam meeting.

Armed with her 'witnesses' Carmella and Zelina Vega, Banks gave the SmackDown champion a sneak preview into what she can expect in Nevada.

There was uncertainty over whether this match will take place at the PPV due to unforeseen circumstances, but reports have now cleared both women to appear on the SummerSlam title card.

Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie

A new rivalry has been building on Monday Night RAW.

The return of Eva Marie has sparked a lot of controversies after she introduced protégé and NXT star Piper Niven to the red brand. Performing under the ring name Doudrop, the rookie has been fighting on Marie's behalf.

The arrival of the 'Evalution' has gotten on the wrong side of a few RAW wrestlers, including Alexa Bliss.

Marie and Bliss have been playing mind games with each other for weeks now and the rivalry will come to a head on Saturday. Expect Marie to be watching from ringside as Doudrop does the dirty work and don't be surprised to see an appearance from Bliss' demonic doll Lilly.

You can watch all WWE SummerSlam matches on August 21 live in the US on Peacock and in other international markets on the WWE Network.

