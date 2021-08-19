Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David Haye says he would love to fight Lennox Lewis in the future after his comeback fight against Joe Fournier.

The former heavyweight champion announced his retirement from boxing after back-to-back losses to Tony Bellew because of injuries.

Haye will now face close friend and billionaire Fournier on September 11 but has already set his sights on another super-fight if he emerges relatively unscathed.

“Now I have to admit that if this goes great then exceptional circumstances could trigger another five to ten percent chance of me doing something more serious," he told The Daily Mail.

And asked for a potential opponent, he said: “Lennox. I’ve always idolised him.

“In all honesty, I wouldn’t be able to resist the honour of sharing a ring with this giant of the game who is not only one of the best heavyweights of all time but in my opinion arguably the greatest British boxer ever.”

The Ultimate Lennox Lewis Quiz: How well do you know the boxing legend?

1 of 20 Where was Lennox Lewis born? London New York Toronto Paris

Lewis, for his part, has repeatedly teased a comeback over the last few years and recently claimed he has 'unfinished business' with his old heavyweight rival Riddick Bowe.

The 55-year-old became the first British fighter to become undisputed heavyweight champion when he outpointed the dangerous Evander Holyfield in November 1999.

When asked if he would consider a return to the ring, he replied via The Daily Express: “Sure! It seems like a lot of fun.

“You look at Mike Tyson, he’s been doing a lot of different things.

“He’s been doing wrestling, he’s been doing acting, he had his own one-man-band show, he knows about entertaining people.

“He knows what to do in these types of situations.

"Let me tell you, when I was commentating for HBO I thought they had me commentating to put me right next to the action so I’d feel like coming back.

“But I just never caught it, it was never a thing. I looked at the history of why boxers came back and most came back because they had nothing else to do.

“It doesn’t do better for them, it makes them look bad so I always stayed away. But, you know, if it’s right I may come back.

“There’s been talk that Riddick Bowe wants to fight me still, there’s some unfinished business there.”

Read more: David Haye vs Joe Fournier: Date, Odds, Tickets, Stats, Venue, Card And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News