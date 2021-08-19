Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE appears to have 'leaked' that John Cena will soon be making an appearance on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions.

WWE Shop listed a new poster on the site featuring Cena and Austin with the phrase “Eras Collide” alongside the text 'Attitude Era meets Ruthless Aggression.'

You can't actually purchase the poster yet, with users getting a “Looks Like You’ve Taken A Wrong Turn. You’re In… Parts Unknown" page when they click on the image.

WWE has had some notable guests on the tell-all talk show with the Rattlesnake, including The Undertaker, Randy Orton and Ric Flair.

Cena being added to the mix is an intriguing concept, with arguably the two biggest stars of their respective eras discussing the business.

The 16-time World Champion Cena has worked with some of the biggest names in the company's history, and to get his perspective as the top name in WWE for well over a decade will certainly be enlightening for fans.

It is most likely that WWE will not start selling the posters until the company officially announces the episode of Broken Skull.

Cena vs Roman Reigns

Cena will headline this weekend's SummerSlam event against the 'Head of The Table' Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

This will be Cena's first match back with the company since WrestleMania 36, where the 16-time World Champion 'lost' to Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Funhouse match.

You can watch Cena vs Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam on August 21 live in the US on Peacock and in other international markets on the WWE Network.

