WWE recently formed a new partnership between NXT UK and Isthmian League Premier Division club Enfield Town FC.

'The Game' Triple H and WWE released an announcement video for the new partnership, with the UK based brand having strong ties to Enfield.

The WWE UK Performance Centre is based in Enfield, and the company wanted to mark the association with the town.

NXT UK and Enfield Town

Although the full extent of the partnership is not confirmed, it appears as though NXT UK will be at least the front of shirt sponsor for Enfield Town for this season.

Here is what Triple H had to say in the announcement of the partnership:

"Not only is it a big week for WWE with SummerSlam on Saturday and NXT Takeover 36 on Sunday, but it's a big week for the UK and the football season has returned. Enfield in London has played a big part in the journey of NXT UK since the opening of our UK Performance Centre. That's why I'm proud to announce today, the first of its kind partnership between NXT UK and Enfield Town Football Club in celebration of their 20th anniversary. As the UK's first supporter-owned football club, they share our passion for putting fans at the centre of everything we do. Be on the lookout for plenty of exciting things to come over the next few months. But for now, there's only one question left to ask. Enfield Town football club, are you ready?"

