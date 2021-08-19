Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Age of Empires 4 has got the nostalgia strings plucking in those sentimental segments of the gaming community.

It has been over four years since the next chapter of the infamous real-life strategy franchise was announced during E3 2018, with the new edition offering up eight different civilisations for players to choose from.

Those that are planning to step into the franchise for the first time will be provided with a complete tutorial arrangement that will ensure that newcomers will get up to speed quickly.

That being said, there are an army of avid and passionate fans of the Age of Empires who will be looking for more of a comprehensive version of the fourth edition.

Relic Entertainment will be catering to those gamers with a Digital Deluxe edition that comes with the game's official soundtrack, artwork from Craig Mullins, a Unit Counters Chat and in-game cosmetics such as a Monument and Coat of Arms.

While PC players are aware that they will get the chance to sample this all-new game, will Xbox players be so lucky?

Read more: Age of Empires 4: Latest News, Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, PS4, Xbox And Everything You Need To Know

Is Age of Empires 4 coming to Xbox?

The good news is that, yes, Age of Empires 4 will be released for both Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, so last-gen players will not miss out on this opportunity.

It is scheduled for release on 28th October 2021 and will provide vast amounts of new content for console players to absorb - with 35 missions that span across four historical campaigns and containing notorious men of history.

We are expecting to see some Xbox gameplay in the coming weeks, which we will post here once Relic make it available for public viewing. Stay tuned!

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News