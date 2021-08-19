Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paul Pogba put on an absolute masterclass in Manchester United's Premier League opener against Leeds.

The French World Cup winner delivered one of the best showings of his career at Old Trafford, wowing fans with his sublime ability to pick a pass all afternoon. His record-equalling four assists helped Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side to an emphatic 5-1 victory against their Yorkshire rivals.

Although United ultimately ran out winning by a wide margin, things didn't always look so comfortable for the Red Devils.

The home side led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Bruno Fernandes' opener from a perfectly-timed ball by Pogba. When Leeds defender Luke Ayling unleashed a stunning strike to level the match shortly after the break though, United were in need of some inspiration to regain the initiative. It didn't take them long to find it.

Within two minutes of conceding, Pogba found Mason Greenwood with another delightful through ball - and the youngster pounced upon the opportunity to restore his side's lead.

It was a magnificent piece of skill from Pogba to manufacture the chance. However, a viral Twitter clip has emerged since the game showing that the 28-year-old wasn't even looking at Greenwood as he played the ball.

Pogba's moment of brilliance can be seen here...

As you'd expect, fans on social media have had plenty to say about Pogba's outrageous work in the lead-up to the goal.

"The direction and weight of the pass. I could watch this all day," remarked one fan.

Another agreed: "Had to stop watching this clip over and over after the 10th time...Can we have the same feeling all season?

"Pogba's passing is unreal...Shame it's taken four seasons to find his best position," chimed in a third.

"This is what [Liverpool's]Thiago Alcantara tries to do always...but fails," joked a further reply.

"Pure sauce," read a final comment.

It is no secret that Pogba has been angling for a move away from Old Trafford during the summer, having rejected United's recent offer of a new contract. If he can replicate this sort of form every week, the red half of Manchester will be hoping that the enigmatic midfielder stays put for as long as possible.

