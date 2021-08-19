Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

YouTuber Logan Paul has revealed how he was almost to blame for a potential altercation between UFC stars and rivals Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The two fighters are currently staying in Los Angeles; McGregor is working on recovery for his broken leg, whereas Khabib has recently starred on Mike Tyson’s podcast.

When talking on his Impaulsive podcast, Paul told his co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko how he had helped McGregor’s personal chef book a reservation at the California restaurant Catch.

He said: “I was almost responsible for a massive altercation between two of the biggest combat sports stars on the planet.

“Chef Eric, my chef, texted me and was like, ‘Yo, can you get me into Catch tonight?’, so I hit up my person at Catch and I get him a table for him plus three, I didn’t think anything of it.

"I get a text from the girl the next morning and she goes, ‘Yeah Eric showed up with Conor McGregor’, because he’s cooking for Conor and his camp.

“So I go, ‘Oh I didn’t know that, I don’t know why I didn’t make that connection, ok cool.’ "And she says, 'Yeah Khabib was here 10 minutes before Conor walked in' - 10 minutes!

"Apparently the staff was flipping the f*** out because Khabib was at the restaurant. And nobody knew Conor was coming, right? He just showed up.

"They f****** hate each other, they would have absolutely... Bro, come on apparently it's still a very active and firey beef. Conor called his wife a towel! He insulted an entire culture - that’s too far.”

Also attending the restaurant that night was Paul’s co-host Mike Majlak, who was convinced he would have been front row for the potential action, seeing as he was there at that same time.

He said: “If it went down, I would’ve had a front row seat, I was sitting right there, right behind him.”

The rivalry between the two fighters is long-standing since the lead up to their fight in 2018, and it’s still as active as ever.

McGregor has been criticised lately over some outlandish and offensive posts on his Twitter, with him even recently taking a jab at Khabib’s late father, who is believed to have died due to complications with COVID.

When acknowledging the Irishman’s now deleted tweet, the Russian said that he believed McGregor wrote these things whilst drunk, and that when he wakes up the next morning sober, that’s when he deletes them.

With the post-match antics that occurred with both teams after the UFC 229 event in 2018, when Khabib jumped out the cage to attack McGregor’s close friends and team, it’s not hard to believe that there might be sparks if the two were to meet face-to-face again.

However, if anything, fans would rather the fighters settle their beef in the Octagon, and if Khabib was to ever return to the sport, McGregor would make for the most suited candidate given the bad blood that still runs between the two.

