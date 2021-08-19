Destiny 2 Weekly Reset (August 17th 2021) - Rewards Activities, Challenges And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Destiny 2 is updated weekly and we have all the information surrounding this week’s reset.

Hardcore Destiny players will know that every week the game resets and we see some updates as well as some new content added.

Weekly resets are a great way to keep the community engaged, and a lot of Destiny players see the reset as their favourite part of the week.

Season of the Splicer has been a huge success, so developers Bungie have a lot of expectations to meet when they release season 15.

Here is everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 Weekly Reset:

Weekly Reset Day and Time

Destiny 2 resets every Tuesday at the following times:

6 PM BST

1 PM EST

10 AM PST

This Week’s Destiny 2 Reset (August 17th)

Here is the Destiny 2 reset for this week:

Nightfall: The Ordeal - Fallen S.A.B.E.R

All Grandmaster Nightfalls are now live

Weekly Crucible Playlist: Clash

Crucible Rotation: Clash

Battlegrounds: Oracle

Vanguard Element: Void Singe

Europa Activities

Empire Hunt: The Dark Priestess: In this challenge, you have to defeat the new leader of the Fallen, Kridis, the Dark Priestess.

Exo Challenge:

Simulated Skill-Set Training: You have to survive the harsh weather as you try and take down the Vex.

Rewards

Powerful (Tier 1) reward: You get 3 points by completing runs. If you play on a harder difficulty you are given more points.

Pinnacle reward: You have to get a score of 100k.

Destiny 2 are enjoying a lot of success despite the game being released back in 2017 and the developers must be very proud of the job they have done with seasons and weekly resets in the game.

