Sheffield United news: Major twist emerges regarding Blades' transfer pursuit of 23-year-old ace

After picking up a point in their meeting with Swansea City last weekend, Sheffield United would have been hoping to deliver an encouraging performance at The Hawthorns last night against West Bromwich Albion.

However, the Blades instead slumped to a dismal 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Baggies in what turned out to be a night to forget for their supporters.

After an own-goal from Jack Robinson gave West Brom the lead in the first-half, United capitulated following the break as strikes from Dara O'Shea, Alex Mowatt and Callum Robinson allowed the host to clinch three points.

Currently 22nd in the Championship standings, United will be desperate to deliver a response to this particular display in their showdown with Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Despite the fact that the transfer window is set to close on August 31st, the Blades have yet to make any drastic changes to their squad in terms of incomings.

A report from Italian news outlet Calciomercato (as cited by Sport Witness) last week suggested that United were closing in on sealing a deal for Ronaldo Vieira who was initially linked with a move to Bramall Lane in July.

The midfielder, who has featured on 63 occasions at this level during his career to date, was expected to undergo a medical before completing a loan switch to the Blades from Italian side Sampdoria.

However, in a fresh update concerning Vieira, United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has now revealed that the midfielder will not be joining the club this summer.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star about the midfielder, the Serbian said: "It [Vieira's move] is definitely off.

"We expected he could be available soon but we needed to wait for him longer and we took the decision to look for another option looking forward."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This particular twist will come as a shock to many of the club's supporters as it seemed as if Vieira was on the verge of completing a move to the Blades.

However, with the 23-year-old no longer on United's radar, it will be intriguing to see whether Jokanovic decides to bolster his options in central-midfield.

With Aaron Ramsdale closing in on a switch to Arsenal, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Jokanovic opts to switch his focus to drafting in a replacement for the keeper as Michael Verrips' performance last night left a lot to be desired.

At fault for two of West Brom's goals, the Dutchman recorded a woeful WhoScored match rating of 4.34 in this fixture.

If Jokanovic is unable to nail his recruitment between now and the end of the month, United may find it difficult to compete at this level.

