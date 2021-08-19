Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently revealed that she isn't much of a 'wedding person' and that her partner will be arranging most, if not all, of the occasion.

The former WWE Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion is engaged to Ryan Cabrera, and apparently, he has told Bliss she can "just show up" on the day.

Reportedly the couple is looking to tie the knot after next year's WrestleMania 38 event in Dallas, Texas.

Speaking to ET Online, Bliss revealed how she doesn't plan on doing much ahead of the big day, leaving all of the preparation to her Cabrera:

"Everyone that knows us and knows Ryan, knows that it is Ryan's wedding. I am not a wedding person, I never have been. He told me when we got engaged that you just have to show up, and I didn't really believe him, but now I truly believe him because even my mom and my best friend are like, we don't know what's going on with the wedding,' and I was like, 'I don't know either,' but I know a majority of it is planned already."

Bliss also revealed that she isn't even getting involved in her own dress design:

"Ryan's got it taken care of. He's been waiting for this day -- he's told me, 'I've been waiting for my wedding day forever,' and he's like, 'I'll plan it all. Everything. Just tell me what you like.' Luckily, we have the same interests and same likes. All the way down to my dress. He helped me get it designed, and he's been incredible."

Bliss vs Eva Marie

Bliss will be taking on Eva Marie at WWE SummerSlam 2021 this weekend; Bliss is a heavy favourite heading into the contest with the Superstar, who made her return to the company during the ThunderDome era.

