Goals: What is the release date?

A Swedish gaming creator recently lifted the cloth away from his all-new project which is set to go lock horns with large organisations, Goals.

The virtual football series is set to be the third of its kind currently on the market, with the likes of EA Sports and Konami dominating this genre for many years.

It is an ambitious project, for sure. But the game's creator, Andreas Thorstensson, wants to punch a hole in this sector which is already being backed by investors.

The news is still fresh so news regarding Goals is significantly limited at this time. But what we do know is that plans are in place for the game to be fully licensed - something which the likes of FIFA and eFootball are unable to provide at this time.

Also, a strong emphasis on eSports gaming will be prioritised, thanks to Thorstensson links with competitive gaming himself as a co-founder of SK Gaming and a former Counter-Strike player.

Titled as a AAA free-to-play game, players will be curious in regards to when Goals will be released and what can be expected.

Goals Release Date

At this time, no official release date has been confirmed for Goals and is expected to be on the calendars of all FIFA and eFootball fans across the globe.

But fear not! We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available in due course. While it is still early days at this time, we are not expecting to hear new updates on the precise date anytime soon.

That being said, we don't expect Goals to be released until 2022 - maybe even 2023.

