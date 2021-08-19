Sheffield Wednesday news: Key figure reveals injury update ahead of Rotherham clash

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to build upon their promising start to the season when they face Rotherham United at Hillsborough on Saturday.

After witnessing his side suffer relegation on the final day of the previous campaign, Owls manager Darren Moore was tasked with completely overhauling his squad this summer.

As well as deciding to part ways with a host of players who ultimately failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the club in the Championship, the 47-year-old has managed to draft in some fresh faces during the current transfer window.

Whilst Wednesday have already made 13 signings, it will be intriguing to see whether Moore opts to add to his squad between now and the end of the month.

Currently fourth in the third-tier standings, the Owls will be determined to launch a sustained push for promotion this season.

However, in order for Wednesday to have the best chance of achieving this goal, they may need to look towards Josh Windass for inspiration.

The attacking midfielder recently committed his future to the Owls by signing a new contract which is set to keep him at the club until 2023.

One of the only shining lights in what otherwise was a year to forget for Wednesday in the Championship, Windass managed to provide 14 direct goal contributions at this level during the previous term.

Although the 27-year-old would have been hoping to make a barnstorming start to the current campaign, he is being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in pre-season.

Ahead of his side's clash with Rotherham, Windass has shared an update on his issue on Twitter by replying to a supporter who asked him about when he will be looking to make his return to action.

Windass posted: "End of October."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although it is fair to say that Wednesday have not exactly struggled in Windass' absence in recent weeks, they could potentially set the third-tier alight with their displays when the former Rangers man makes a full recovery from his issue.

Having illustrated that he is more than capable of competing at Championship level, Windass may end up playing a pivotal role for the Owls as the club look to secure an immediate return to this division.

By easing the attacking midfielder back into action when he is fit to play, Moore will reduce the risk of a further setback.

Providing that Wednesday are able to maintain their consistency in the third-tier, they could find themselves in a healthy position in the league standings when Windass returns to action.

