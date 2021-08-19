Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk is heavily linked with a debut in All Elite Wrestling/AEW this week.

The company and the straight edge star have been alluding to his appearance on their AEW Rampage show this Friday.

This week marks the second-ever AEW Rampage show, and Punk could be set to make his debut in front of a packed crowd in Chicago, Illinois.

The former WWE Champion rose to the main level in 2011, becoming one of the biggest Superstars of the decade.

With the excitement surrounding the return of the 'Best In The World,' here are the top three matches he had whilst in WWE:

John Cena at WWE Money In The Bank 2011

May as well get this one out of the way, arguably one of the greatest matches in WWE history and potentially the greatest of John Cena's illustrious career.

This match from 2011 was the perfect storm of storytelling, ability and a sprinkle of reality. CM Punk's WWE contract was due to end at the culmination of this PPV event, and he made a promise to the fans that he was going to take the belt and leave the company.

Punk himself revealed in his WWE documentary (Best In The World) that he actually re-signed with the company on the day of the event, leading to the finish, which saw Punk defeat Cena and walk out of Chicago with the WWE Championship, but not before blowing a kiss to the owner of the company.

Daniel Bryan at Over The Limit 2012

For fans of independent wrestling in the mid-2000s, this was a truly surreal sight. CM Punk and Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson were regarded as two of the biggest stars from the Ring of Honor early years, and now fans were getting to see the two men collide for the WWE Championship.

This was two men who didn't fit the 'WWE mold,' two men who completely changed the perception of what 'indie darlings' could do on the biggest stage of the world.

This match is still a fantastic watch, well worth going out of your way to see on Peacock or WWE Network.

Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2013

A complete mismatch on paper, but the No Disqualification stipulation added to the contest meant that Punk would get creative whilst trying to defeat the most dangerous man in WWE.

This was Brock Lesnar at his absolute best, with the two men crafting a near-perfectly told story which you can watch in its entirety below:

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

