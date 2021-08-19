Sunderland Transfer News: Lee Johnson linked with swoop for 6ft 2inch ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sunderland will be looking to deliver a response to their defeat to Burton Albion this weekend when they host AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light.

After securing back-to-back victories in League One earlier this month, the Black Cats would have fancied their chances of picking up a positive result against the Brewers on Tuesday.

However, despite creating a number of chances in this particular showdown, Sunderland were unable to break down a resilient Burton side who claimed all three points at the Pirelli Stadium.

With manager Lee Johnson looking to guide the Black Cats back to the Championship next year, it is hardly a surprise that he has decided to draft in some fresh faces this summer.

Having already swooped for the likes of Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans, Dennis Cirkin and Nathan Broadhead, the 40-year-old is now being linked with a player who has previously represented Sunderland in the Premier League.

According to Roker Report, the Black Cats have entered discussions with AS Monaco over the possibility of signing goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

It is understood that the six-foot two-inch shot-stopper is open to the possibility of moving back to Wearside.

Whilst a deal between the two clubs is not believed to be imminent, Sunderland may decide to draft in Mannone in order to strengthen their options in the goalkeeping position.

Before opting to move on to pastures new in 2017, Mannone enjoyed a fruitful spell with the Black Cats.

The 33-year-old helped the club reach the League Cup final in 2014 whilst he also kept 20 clean-sheets in 67 Premier League appearances for Sunderland.

With Mannone's current deal at Monaco set to expire next year, this summer represents the final chance that the French side will get to secure a respectable fee for the keeper if they are indeed willing to part ways with him.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this report turns out to be true, it will be fascinating to see whether Sunderland are able to seal a move for Mannone before the transfer window closes on August 31st.

Having been limited to nine appearances in Ligue 1 last season due to the presence of Benjamin Lecomte, a switch to the Stadium of Light could give the shot-stopper the opportunity to play regular first-team football during the 2021/22 campaign.

Whilst Sunderland are currently able to call upon the likes of Lee Burge and Anthony Patterson, Mannone will fancy his chances of overtaking this duo in the pecking order.

Providing that the Black Cats are able to negotiate a reasonable deal with Monaco for the keeper, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they go on to thrive at this level with Mannone in their side.

