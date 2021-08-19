Apex Legends: Top 5 Tips For New Players

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends is a huge success so far and with many new players trying the game, we have compiled a list of tips to help you improve at Apex.

It is not easy to try out a new game, especially one with such a unique angle as Apex has. Developers Respawn have given us a futuristic battle royale mode in which every Legend has specific abilities.

There is a lot to learn, like what are the best weapons, which Legend best suits your style and how to navigate quickly around the map.

Hopefully, these tips will help you be at your best when landing in Kings Canyon and they get you the important victory.

Here are five top tips for any new Apex Legends players:

5: Make sure you land in a good area

When starting the game, you will have a huge map to explore, and you need to land somewhere which has some good loot.

There are many areas for this, but as a new player you might want to pick somewhere quiet so you don’t have to go straight into battle.

4: Learn how to move quickly in the game

In Apex, there is no such thing as fall damage, while some Legends have abilities that help them move around the map with a lot of speed.

Make sure you work out the quickest ways to move, jump and climb around King’s Canyon so that you always have a speedy exit.

3: Learn which Legend suits your playstyle

Each Legend’s ability will suit certain playstyles. Some Legends can easily track opponents, others can cause big damage, and there are also ones who can protect and heal your team.

Make sure you find out which legend suits your playstyle, be it aggressive, slow or a bit of both, as soon as possible.

2: Make sure your loadout is well rounded

There is a lot to loot in the game and you are allowed to carry a lot. You need to make sure what you carry is well-rounded so that you are ready for any situation.

You need to make sure you have some medkits, shields, ammo, armour and grenades, so when you are looting, make sure you pick wisely.

1: Find the best armour as soon as possible

In Apex, there are different levels of armour, and you can tell which armour is the best by the colour it is. The ranking of armour from weakest to strongest is:

White

Blue

Purple

Gold

Red

Therefore, you need to make sure you have armour from purple and above as soon as possible so that you can absorb more damage and last longer in battles.

Be sure to get quite a few games in and practice these tips so that you can become one of the best in Apex Legends.

