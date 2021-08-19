Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Serie A kicks off this weekend as clubs finalise their squads ahead of the close of the transfer window.

It certainly looks as though it’s going to be an interesting campaign in Italy.

Title winners, Inter Milan, have lost their manager Antonio Conte as well as two key players in Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.

Atalanta have an outside chance of finally winning Serie A after finishing third in three consecutive seasons.

But the favourites, once again, will be Juventus.

Massimiliano Allegri is back in charge and, despite outrageous transfer rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo will be leading the line.

The Portuguese superstar will turn 37 during the 2021/22 season but he’s still capable of performing at the very highest level.

However, he may not have been too impressed when he saw his side’s new third kit ahead of the new campaign.

In fact, he didn’t look particularly impressed when he had to model it. And you can’t blame him.

Juve have opted for a third strip of yellow, blue and white and it’s a pretty awful design in truth.

Even Ronaldo, considered one of the most aesthetically pleasing footballers around, doesn’t look great in it.

Fans reacted in disgust at the new strip.

“This is the worst Adidas kit I have ever seen,” wrote one fan.

Another fan went on further and said: “This is the ugliest football kit ever made.”

A third added: “This kit is awful! Even Ronaldo couldn't save it!”

Another joked: “This is probably why Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus. Nobody should be caught wearing a kit like this let alone a guy like Ronaldo.”

“Ronaldo looking cool as a petrol pump worker,” a fifth said.

One fan even wrote: “Wooooooorse than city 3rd kit”

That fan is referring to Manchester City’s third kit which we wrote about yesterday. And yeah, it’s pretty terrible.

News Now - Sport News