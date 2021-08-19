Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk is very likely to debut in All Elite Wrestling/AEW this Friday night.

The company and the straight edge star have been alluding to his appearance on their AEW Rampage show this Friday.

This week marks the second-ever AEW Rampage show, and Punk could be set to make his debut in front of a packed crowd in Chicago, Illinois.

The betting odds for CM Punk's first opponent in the company have been updated by BetOnline to reflect who he is likely to face in his first match:

Darby Allin 1/2

Byan Danielson/Daniel Bryan 11/4

Christian Cage 15/4

Orange Cassidy 6/1

Matt Hardy 7/1

Chris Jericho 8/1

Cody Rhodes 8/1

Jungle Boy 9/1

Sting 10/1

Allin comes as no surprise for fans who have been watching Dynamite over the past few weeks, with the former pro skateboarder making allusions to the 'Best In The World' and the AEW Rampage show this Friday.

However, Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson is a fascinating choice for the second favourite, with the former WWE Superstar only rumoured to be joining the company rather than actually being an official AEW contracted star.

At this point, nothing is confirmed; however, the belief is that CM Punk will be making his debut on Friday on the show but will not be wrestling until the AEW ALL OUT PPV event on September 5th. By the looks of it, we'll be getting Punk vs Allin on that PPV show.

CM Punk at AEW All Out 2021

BetOnline has also confirmed the following odds for two of the confirmed matches on the AEW ALL OUT PPV card:

AEW Championship Match - Kenny Omega (c) vs Christian Cage

Kenny Omega -375 (4/15)

Christian Cage +240 (12/5)

Andrade El Idolo vs Pac

Andrade El Idolo -180 (5/9)

Pac +140 (7/5)

